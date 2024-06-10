VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is VitalStone Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after acquiring an additional 802,983 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,487,000 after acquiring an additional 553,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.66. 686,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.