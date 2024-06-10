Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.31. 318,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,224. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

