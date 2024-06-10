Vazirani Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 650,000 Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Sequans Communications makes up about 7.6% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vazirani Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,497,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 953.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 285,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. 71,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,378. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,229.91%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

