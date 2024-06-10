Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.160-6.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $183.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

