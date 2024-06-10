Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0051

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Verge has a total market cap of $84.96 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,941.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.17 or 0.00665796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00113885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00038151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.00260961 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00051152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00077655 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

