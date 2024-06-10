Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 6,980,563 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,980,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,298,000. Fiserv comprises 6.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FI traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.60. 2,375,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,725. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

