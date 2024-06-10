Veritas Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,338 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up about 0.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.53% of Yum China worth $93,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.70. 1,476,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,265. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

