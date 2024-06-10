Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 190,971 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 755.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,601 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 552,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,194,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 827,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $856,945.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,337 shares of company stock worth $5,035,142. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SKX traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $73.17. 414,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $73.84.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

