Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 60,969 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 160.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,969 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.60. 61,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.65. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

