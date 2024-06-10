Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 9.07%.

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIRC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virco Mfg.

About Virco Mfg.

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.