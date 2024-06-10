Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

VIRC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Friday.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIRC

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIRC traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 797,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.