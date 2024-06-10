Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ZTR traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 210,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

In other Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

