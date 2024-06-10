Vision One Management Partners LP Buys New Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 613,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,754,000. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 17.1% of Vision One Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $6,188,000. Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 779,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 83,614 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,875,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,067. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.89.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

