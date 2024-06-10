Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 25,039 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 544,342 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,200,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after buying an additional 492,142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,488,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,221,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.07. 251,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,728. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.