Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,974 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.29% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $42.93. 695,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,596. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
