Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 233,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

JPM traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $199.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,070,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

