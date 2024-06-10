Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,304 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $39,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.38. 2,555,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,765. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

