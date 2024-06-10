Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,019 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,836,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 347,647 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,495,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,374,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 247,843 shares during the last quarter.

JPIE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.22. 141,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

