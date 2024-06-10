Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 823,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. 9,598,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,194,658. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

