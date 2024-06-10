Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,606 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 105,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 71,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.62. 2,174,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,953. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

