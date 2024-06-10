Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Up 4.2%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.72 and last traded at $88.64. Approximately 539,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,492,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.76%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

