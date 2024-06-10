VitalStone Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 152.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,744.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,744.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total value of $2,637,744.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,744.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,364 shares of company stock worth $78,474,756. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,599.92. 723,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,262. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.79 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,431.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,028.96.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,793.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.