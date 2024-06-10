VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after acquiring an additional 689,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,036,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,824,000 after buying an additional 6,497,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 579,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

