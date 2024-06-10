VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2,120.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,555,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 305,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,938,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,246. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $97.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.