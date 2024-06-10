VitalStone Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,808,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,521,900. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

