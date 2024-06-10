VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,329 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.95, for a total value of $4,784,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,216,432.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.95, for a total value of $4,784,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,216,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,395 shares of company stock valued at $12,731,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR stock traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $304.15. 151,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,020. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.33. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.12 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.98 and its 200 day moving average is $337.03.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $17.01 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

