VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. VitalStone Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Thryv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Thryv by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thryv during the third quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Thryv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $19.87. 222,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,535. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $711.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.66 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,566,969.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

