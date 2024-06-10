VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 513 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.77. 2,546,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

