Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $213,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Walmart by 14,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $200,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,412 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Walmart by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,817,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $917,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,144 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,254,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,470,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

