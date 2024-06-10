Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $57.97 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $57,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after acquiring an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $418.38. 815,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,948. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $420.57. The company has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,358 shares of company stock worth $8,239,590. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.