Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $811.20 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,656,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318,274 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 4.8% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 1.02% of CME Group worth $811,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,563,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CME Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $113,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $198.50. 1,970,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.63. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.04 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,290 shares of company stock worth $10,807,380. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

