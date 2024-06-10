Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.45

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €49.45 ($53.17) and last traded at €48.90 ($52.58), with a volume of 9572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €48.65 ($52.31).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €45.94 and its 200 day moving average is €42.89. The stock has a market cap of $858.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

