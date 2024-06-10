WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.86.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WalkMe
WalkMe Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth about $6,083,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WalkMe by 231.4% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WalkMe by 74.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 109,187 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WalkMe by 9.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 108,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.
About WalkMe
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WalkMe
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.