WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.86.

WalkMe stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of -0.01. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth about $6,083,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WalkMe by 231.4% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WalkMe by 74.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 109,187 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WalkMe by 9.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 108,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

