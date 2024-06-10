Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71,978 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after acquiring an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after buying an additional 1,317,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,361,411,000 after buying an additional 562,256 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.60. 8,521,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,355,871. The stock has a market cap of $536.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

