Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,256,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,063 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 9.60% of Grid Dynamics worth $96,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,482,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 789,373 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 60,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

GDYN traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 361,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,894. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.07 million, a P/E ratio of 325.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,585,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,133,725.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,585,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,133,725.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $37,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,884 shares of company stock valued at $979,575. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

