Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 8,599 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Saia makes up approximately 1.4% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.14% of Saia worth $248,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.83.

Saia Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $449.01. The stock had a trading volume of 386,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,149. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $295.12 and a one year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.33 and its 200-day moving average is $482.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.