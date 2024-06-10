Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 86,427 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 3.81% of CSW Industrials worth $122,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.64. The company had a trading volume of 83,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,046. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.82 and a 52-week high of $263.91.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,502,309.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,903 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

Free Report

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Read More

