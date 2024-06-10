Wasatch Advisors LP Cuts Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,680,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467,591 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Q2 worth $159,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 404,372 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 391,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.03. 447,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $436,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,841.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,902,128.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $436,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,841.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,280 shares of company stock worth $5,558,249. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

