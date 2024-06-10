Wasatch Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $80,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.65. 1,029,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

