Wasatch Advisors LP Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $223,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88,359 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,601.88. 181,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,575.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,606.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

