Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 124,433 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,515,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,433 shares during the period. BellRing Brands makes up approximately 2.0% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 4.97% of BellRing Brands worth $361,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

