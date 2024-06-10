Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 37,197 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,197 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $63,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $7,820,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $58,696,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $3,618,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Installed Building Products by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 432,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.24. The stock had a trading volume of 394,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,244. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

