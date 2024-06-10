Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 97,165 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,518,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,165 shares during the period. YETI accounts for 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of YETI worth $285,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in YETI by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,090,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in YETI by 97.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,517,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,189,000 after acquiring an additional 748,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in YETI by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 103,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in YETI by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,913,000 after acquiring an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.19.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

