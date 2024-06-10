Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHRW. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $6,665,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

