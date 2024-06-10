Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $160.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Dollar Tree by 463.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 102.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

