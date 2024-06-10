Wells Fargo & Company Raises Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $80.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40. Greif has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $126,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $126,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.98 per share, for a total transaction of $275,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,901.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,732 shares of company stock worth $532,020 and sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,972,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Greif by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 101,363 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Greif by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 91,461 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Greif by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 38,260 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

