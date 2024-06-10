Wells Fargo & Company Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $350.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.74.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.77. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

