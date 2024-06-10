Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.85.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

