Whitford Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Whitford Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 119,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Whitford Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Whitford Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,030,000 after buying an additional 387,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,780 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 80,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,686,000 after purchasing an additional 271,193 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,064. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

