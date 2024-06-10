Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

WGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

WGO stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

